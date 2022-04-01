Dr. Jill Blandford, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blandford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Blandford, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jill Blandford, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Norton Hospital, Spring View Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 106 W John Rowan Blvd Ste E2, Bardstown, KY 40004 Directions (502) 899-6782
-
2
Bardstown Womens Center Pllc201 S 5th St, Bardstown, KY 40004 Directions (502) 899-6782
-
3
Norton Medical Plaza II3991 Dutchmans Ln Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-6782
-
4
Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital2095 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 402-5035
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Norton Hospital
- Spring View Hospital
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blanford has been a blessing. I came to her for a second opinion. The other Neurologist had my wife and I convinced Alzheimers was right around the corner base on a neuropsychic eval I had done. She sat us down and assured us the eval I had done was not in-depth enough to warrant the diagnoses the eval report gave. She adjusted my meds and recommended a few life style changes which we implemented. Fast forward three years symptoms are in check, hence I do not have Alzheimers, just minor memory problems! Every visit with her is a visit, not a doctor/patient conversation.
About Dr. Jill Blandford, DO
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1164650123
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blandford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blandford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.