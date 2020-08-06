Overview

Dr. Jill M Barry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center, South Pointe Hospital, UH Richmond Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.



Dr. Barry works at Oak Street Health Rosedale Park in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.