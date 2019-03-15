Dr. Awtrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jill Awtrey, DO
Dr. Jill Awtrey, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
Bob Robertson Mnsc Rn Cs PC3605 NE Loop 286 Ste 2000, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 782-9500
Alabama Psychiatric Services5906 Carmichael Pl, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the best psychiatrists I've ever had for the last 12 years. I highly recommend her to anyone needing such services.
About Dr. Jill Awtrey, DO
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awtrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awtrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awtrey has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awtrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Awtrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awtrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awtrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awtrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.