Overview

Dr. Jill Aiken, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Aiken works at Tidelands Health Women's Center in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Beaufort, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.