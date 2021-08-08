Overview

Dr. Jiho Han, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University At Buffalo and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and TriCities Hospital.



Dr. Han works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Richmond, VA with other offices in Prince George, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.