Overview

Dr. Jihane Sfeir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LUSIADA FOUNDATION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTOS and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Sfeir works at Ascension Medical Group Via Christi at Reflection Ridge in Wichita, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.