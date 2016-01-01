Dr. Jihane Faress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jihane Faress, MD
Overview
Dr. Jihane Faress, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
University Hospital Case Medical Center11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-2172Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
W Petersilge LLC1000 Auburn Dr Ste 200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5864
-
3
Veterans Administration10701 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 791-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jihane Faress, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013052679
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faress has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faress accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.