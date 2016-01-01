See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Jihane Faress, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jihane Faress, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Faress works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospital Case Medical Center
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-2172
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    W Petersilge LLC
    1000 Auburn Dr Ste 200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 593-5864
  3. 3
    Veterans Administration
    10701 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 791-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jihane Faress, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013052679
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
