Overview

Dr. Jihane Faress, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Faress works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.