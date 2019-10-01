Overview

Dr. Jihan Saba, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Saba works at RETINA GROUP OF FLORIDA in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.