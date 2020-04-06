Overview

Dr. Jihad Nader, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Kursk State Medical University.



Dr. Nader works at Nader Mental Health Services in Orlando, FL with other offices in Foxboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.