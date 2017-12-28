Dr. Jihad El-Hayek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Hayek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jihad El-Hayek, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Medical School-Lebanese University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
North Louisiana Infectious Disease Consultants2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 150, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
My husband has been a patient of El Hayek off and on for four years. His staff is very friendly. We have had to call the office for issues and questions in between office visits several times. His nurse, Megan, is always very helpful in answering our questions. We can tell that Dr. El-Hayek has our best interest in mind. He takes the time to listen to our concerns and answer our questions. I have never felt like we were being rushed out of our appointments.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1538354451
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Medical School-Lebanese University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Infectious Disease
Dr. El-Hayek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Hayek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. El-Hayek works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Hayek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Hayek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Hayek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.