Dr. Jihad Abialmouna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jihad Abialmouna, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Abialmouna works at
Locations
Tonawanda Medical Practice2800 Sweet Home Rd Ste 6, Buffalo, NY 14228 Directions (716) 691-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a medical ASC administrator. I've come to Dr. Jihad Abialmouna for decades. The fact I keep returning should support this 5 star rating. I appreciate his staff and PA/NP support as well.
About Dr. Jihad Abialmouna, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1396793782
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abialmouna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abialmouna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abialmouna works at
Dr. Abialmouna has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abialmouna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abialmouna speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Abialmouna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abialmouna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abialmouna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abialmouna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.