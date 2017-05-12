Overview

Dr. Jignesh Shah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / TERNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health Lexington and University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Louisville, KY with other offices in Madisonville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

