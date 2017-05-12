Dr. Jignesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jignesh Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jignesh Shah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / TERNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health Lexington and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology3900 Kresge Way Ste 56, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology900 Hospital Dr, Madisonville, KY 42431 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health Lexington
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is very conscientious and easy to converse with. His explanations are simple for a nonmedical person to understand. He is very concerned and takes his time with patients and family.
About Dr. Jignesh Shah, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / TERNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
