Dr. Jignesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jignesh Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jignesh Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from Pramukhswami Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants - Pasadena4211 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (281) 805-3949
-
2
Gastroenterology Consultants - Houston444 Farm To Market Rd 1959a, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 805-3950
-
3
Gastroenterology Consultants - Pearland15015 Kirby Dr Ste 200A, Pearland, TX 77047 Directions (281) 805-3951
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Staff was excellent. Incredible doctor. Took his time and explained everything. Colonoscopy went so smoothly that I didn't know I even had it done. Had bunch of polyps taken out.
About Dr. Jignesh Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Latin
- 1063550291
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospitals
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Pramukhswami Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Gastritis, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Latin.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.