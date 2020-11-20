Overview

Dr. Jignesh Patel, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at C Christopher Stroud MD PC in Troy, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.