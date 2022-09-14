See All Allergists & Immunologists in Glastonbury, CT
Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Jigisha Morosky, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They completed their residency with University of Connecticut Health Center

Dr. Morosky works at Starling Physicians in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Wethersfield, CT and Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Glastonbury
    289 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 749-7001
    Wethersfield
    1260 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 106, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 749-7001
    Starling Allergy
    160 HAZARD AVE, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 749-7001
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Animal Allergies
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 14, 2022
    After having a previous provider retire with minimal notice in the midst of my treatment- my appointment with Dr. Morosky was incredibly helpful and relieved some stress. She explained some of the process that my previous doctors had done, as well as her opinions on the direction I should go in moving forward. She throughly explained everything and I left comfortable and confident with next steps. The staff in the office was both nice and on top of things.
    Kate — Sep 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jigisha Morosky, MD
    About Dr. Jigisha Morosky, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    • 1518189612
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Connecticut Health Center
    • Allergy & Immunology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jigisha Morosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morosky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morosky has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Morosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morosky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

