Dr. Jigarkumar Parikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Jigarkumar Parikh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE|Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Washington County Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jigarkumar Parikh, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073775722
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE|Medical College Baroda
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Washington County Regional Medical Center
