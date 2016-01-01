See All Hematologists in Augusta, GA
Hematology
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Jigarkumar Parikh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE|Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Washington County Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Parikh works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Sickle Cell Disease
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Jigarkumar Parikh, MD

  Hematology
  20 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1073775722
Fellowship
  Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University
  BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE|Medical College Baroda
  Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  Augusta University Medical Center
  Aiken Regional Medical Centers
  Washington County Regional Medical Center

Dr. Jigarkumar Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Parikh works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA.

Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

