Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jigar Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Jigar Shah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Clarksville Cancer Care274 Clear Sky Ct, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 802-8056
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jigar Shah, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1013936079
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shah has seen patients for Anemia, Hypercoagulable State and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.