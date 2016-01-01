Overview

Dr. Jigar Shah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Shah works at Clarksville Cancer Care in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hypercoagulable State and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.