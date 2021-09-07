Dr. Jigar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jigar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jigar Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Robbinsville Office1 Union St Ste 101, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Directions (609) 890-6677
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel has been instrumental in preserving/protecting my life!!!!!
About Dr. Jigar Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1902018468
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.