Dr. Jigar Patel, MD
Dr. Jigar Patel, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
Regional Radiology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
About Dr. Jigar Patel, MD
- Radiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1568666147
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.