Dr. Jigar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jigar Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from St Matthew's University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Locations
1
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud2111 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 632-6373Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida Ocala West6555 SW Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34476 Directions (352) 329-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel very straight forward and cares about his patience..
About Dr. Jigar Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati
- 1114068871
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Oklahoma
- St Matthew's University
- Cardiovascular Disease
