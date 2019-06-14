Dr. Jie Yin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jie Yin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jie Yin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Dr. Yin works at
Locations
North County Neurology50 Memorial Dr, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-2411
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been seeing Doctor Yin for almost 10 years and in those 10 years she has advocated and treated my husband with care and dignity. Loyalty is key for any provider to know you and how to treat your medical condition.
About Dr. Jie Yin, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1043421845
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yin works at
Dr. Yin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Yin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yin.
