Dr. Jie Luo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jie Luo, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin School Of Medicine & Public Health|University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
St. Mark's Interventional Pain Clinic1220 E 3900 S Ste 3B, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 254-5918
- St. Mark's Hospital
Very professional. Dr. Lou and Staff were friendly and caring. Dr. Lou did everything he could to make injection as pain free as possible. So grateful for his help with my neck pain.
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1912240391
- Oregon Health &amp; Science University|Oregon Health &amp; Science University (OHSU)
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Wisconsin School Of Medicine &amp; Public Health|University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Luo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Luo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luo.
