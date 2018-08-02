Dr. Jie He, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. He is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jie He, MD
Dr. Jie He, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville, MD.
Jie He M.d. LLC932 Hungerford Dr Ste 9A, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-0876
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I'm on synthroid because my thyroid is now none-function after going haywire. Dr He has done a fabulous job stabilizing my levels and keeping me healthy. I drive out of my way for his care. He really listens too.
Dr. He has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. He accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. He has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. He. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. He.
