Dr. Jie He, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jie He, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville, MD. 

Dr. He works at Jie He in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jie He M.d. LLC
    932 Hungerford Dr Ste 9A, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 251-0876

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dexamethasone Suppression Test

Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jie He, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124259353
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jie He, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. He is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. He has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. He has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. He. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. He.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. He, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. He appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

