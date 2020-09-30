Dr. Jie Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jie Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Jie Cheng, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Med Center|University Ca Sf School Of Med|University of Chicago Hosps
Dr. Cheng works at
Locations
Texas Heart Rhythm Center, PA6624 Fannin St Ste 1710, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3895
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
I had awful A-Fib for a long time, twelve plus years ago Dr. Cheng performed an abalation on me. I was scares but trusted him and the thousands of surgeries he had under his belt. My bottom line is I was amazed and cured, not a skipped beat since!
About Dr. Jie Cheng, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center|University Ca Sf School Of Med|University of Chicago Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
