Overview

Dr. Jie Cheng, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Med Center|University Ca Sf School Of Med|University of Chicago Hosps



Dr. Cheng works at Texas Heart Rhythm Center, PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.