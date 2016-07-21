Overview

Dr. Jibran Atwi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Iberia Medical Center - Main Campus and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Atwi works at ENT Of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA with other offices in New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.