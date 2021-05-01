Dr. Jiaying Wen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jiaying Wen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jiaying Wen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Beijing Med University China and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Northeast Internal Medicine Inc.126 Prospect St Ste 103, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 725-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is a superb professional whose passion and humanity are very rare. She has an awesome staff that are willing, compassionate; characteristics that speak for the personality of this very excellent person the doctor is. ????????????????????????
About Dr. Jiaying Wen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Beijing Med University China
- Internal Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.