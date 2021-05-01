See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pawtucket, RI
Dr. Jiaying Wen, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Jiaying Wen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Beijing Med University China and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Wen works at North East Internal Medicine in Pawtucket, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Internal Medicine Inc.
    126 Prospect St Ste 103, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 725-8866

  • Kent Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Obesity
Dysentery
Acute Sinusitis
Obesity
Dysentery
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 01, 2021
    She is a superb professional whose passion and humanity are very rare. She has an awesome staff that are willing, compassionate; characteristics that speak for the personality of this very excellent person the doctor is. ????????????????????????
    Gmd — May 01, 2021
    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1275570921
    • Beijing Med University China
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Jiaying Wen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wen works at North East Internal Medicine in Pawtucket, RI. View the full address on Dr. Wen’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

