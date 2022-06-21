Dr. Jiayi Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jiayi Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jiayi Li, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from China Medical University and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 404-8444
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Had an upper endoscopy with Dr. Li. The procedure went flawlessly, no soreness or any discomfort afterwards.
About Dr. Jiayi Li, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1902814346
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Yale-Norwalk Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- China Medical University
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
