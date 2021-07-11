Dr. Jianyu Xu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jianyu Xu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
John Muir Health1450 Treat Blvd Ste 250, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 296-9720
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Xu is one of the most thorough and kind doctors I ever had. I never feel rushed and she has always been on time. She decided to test for things that other doctors have missed. She is super understanding and straight forward at the same time. I don’t understand the negative reviews. I recently transferred my care over to her from a doctors office in walnut creek and couldn’t be happier.
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Xu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
