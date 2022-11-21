Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jianyi Zhang, MD
Overview
Dr. Jianyi Zhang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
- 1 900 S Washington St Ste 112, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 237-0120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zhang is very Professional and courteous.
About Dr. Jianyi Zhang, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1093778847
Education & Certifications
- PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.