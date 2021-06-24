See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Flushing, NY
Dr. Jiansheng Zhao, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Overview

Dr. Jiansheng Zhao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. 

Dr. Zhao works at Jiansheng K Zhao MD in Flushing, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jiansheng Zhao Medical PC
    3907 Prince St Ste 4F, Flushing, NY 11354

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Jun 24, 2021
    Been a patient for 26 years extremely satisfied with doctor & staff. Availability is excellent, waits are usually short. I have extremely severe allergies & some adverse reactions to medications. Dr. Zhao helped/ advised me on diet and/exercise alternatives for medication I couldn't tolerate successfully. I believe he's well informed & from what I've seen/heard he has good repour with patients.
    A Kaiser — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Jiansheng Zhao, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1962591750
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zhao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

