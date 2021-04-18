Dr. Jianqiang An, BM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. An is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jianqiang An, BM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jianqiang An, BM is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from QINGDAO MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13329 41st Rd Ste 2C, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 961-6678
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. An is hands down the best pediatrician I have met. Bi-lingual friendly. He is patient, listens to any and all concerns and questions. Helps us to create a timeline for what to expect and that is super helpful for first time parents. This office even provides valet parking cross the street and very convenient especially in Flushing area. I recommend him to all my friends and family and anyone reading this review. The staff is great and the office is clean and welcoming. Close to train station for any commuters
About Dr. Jianqiang An, BM
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1780842351
Education & Certifications
- QINGDAO MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. An has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. An accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. An has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. An. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. An.
