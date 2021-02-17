Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jianping Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jianping Chen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Charles B Wang Community Health Center268 Canal St, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 941-2213
- 2 321 Broadway Fl 5, New York, NY 10007 Directions (718) 938-3767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
He has a great character, funny guy. Love to visit him. He seems really enjoy being a doctor.
About Dr. Jianping Chen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1245229814
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Montefiore Med Center
- Montefiore Med Center
- PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.