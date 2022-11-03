Dr. Jianmin Tian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jianmin Tian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jianmin Tian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
Dr. Tian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Carmel Gastroenterology13450 N Meridian St Ste 354, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8931
-
2
Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital13500 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 338-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tian?
Dr. Tian was knowledgeable, calm, and reassuring. He gave needed advice and counsel.
About Dr. Jianmin Tian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1497905459
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tian works at
Dr. Tian has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tian speaks Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.