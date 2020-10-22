Overview

Dr. Jianlin Tang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harbin Medical University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Tang works at NORTHWEST OH GASTROENT ASSOC, INC in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.