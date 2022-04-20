Dr. Jianjun Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jianjun Ma, MD
Dr. Jianjun Ma, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ELIZABETH GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Carlinville Area Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
Memorial Medical Center701 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62781 Directions (888) 864-9433
Passavant Area Hospital1600 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 245-7275Tuesday10:00am - 10:00pmWednesday10:00am - 10:00pmThursday10:00am - 10:00pmFriday10:00am - 10:00pmSaturday10:00am - 10:00pmSunday10:00am - 10:00pm
- 4 747 N Rutledge St Bldg 972, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
- Carlinville Area Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr. Ma!!! I had the tip of my finger cut off in a car door. All the surgeons in my area wanted to amputate it but I refused. I had had good luck with the surgeons at Springfield Clinic before and asked them to call and see if they had a hand doctor who could look at it. We drove 2 1/2 hours to Springfield. Dr. Ma met us at the Emergency Room where he performed a cross flap reconstruction. My finger is now almost good as new!!!! Thank you Dr. Ma!!! :-)
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1760679617
- ELIZABETH GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
