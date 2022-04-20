Overview

Dr. Jianjun Ma, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ELIZABETH GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Carlinville Area Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ma works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Jacksonville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.