Dr. Meng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jianhuan Meng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jianhuan Meng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Meng works at
Locations
-
1
Jianhuan Meng MD PA400 Maplelawn Dr Ste 101, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 398-3666
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm an 86-year-old, 100% combat related disabled veteran who has depended on Dr. Mengs care for over 20 years. I've suffered from anxiety/depression and spinal synopsis, among other ailments, over the time I have depended on Dr. Meng for care. I cannot describe the level of care that he has provided me and my 87 year old wife, over this period. He schedules his appointments so that he is not rushed and spends the necessary time with the patient for examination and as much time as the patient cares to discuss any health issue. He has allowed us to live a healthy life for many years. In short, he's a caring professional.
About Dr. Jianhuan Meng, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1265540769
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meng works at
Dr. Meng speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Meng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.