Dr. Jiangyong Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jiangyong Min, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jiangyong Min, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Zhejiang University - China (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. Min works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan25 Michigan St NE Ste 6100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Min?
The doctor was very aware of the requirements for the FAA. He understood what they wanted and evaluated me accordingly.
About Dr. Jiangyong Min, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811152887
Education & Certifications
- Sparrow Hospital/MSU (GME)
- Sparrow Hospital/MSU (GME)
- Zhejiang University - China (SOM)
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Min has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Min accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Min using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Min has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Min works at
Dr. Min has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Min on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Min. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Min.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Min, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Min appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.