Overview

Dr. Jiangyong Min, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Zhejiang University - China (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Min works at SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.