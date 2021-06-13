See All Neurologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Jiangping Liu, MD

Neurology
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jiangping Liu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Liu works at Texas Healthcare in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Tremor and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Healthcare
    1307 8th Ave Ste 610, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 924-6200
  2. 2
    Texas Healthcare
    900 Jerome St Ste 102, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 924-6200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Headache
Seizure Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Optic Neuritis
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Temporal Arteritis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Wada Test
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Injury
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lyme Disease
Migraine
Nerve Block, Somatic
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Torticollis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 13, 2021
    I have always received excellent care from Dr.Liu since 2005. He is definitively one of the most caring doctors I have had in my life. He is extremely knowledgeable and competent, and a true patient advocate. I hope he never leaves Texas Health Care.
    Arpad — Jun 13, 2021
    About Dr. Jiangping Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518971027
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

