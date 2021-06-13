Dr. Jiangping Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jiangping Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jiangping Liu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Liu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Healthcare1307 8th Ave Ste 610, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 924-6200
-
2
Texas Healthcare900 Jerome St Ste 102, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 924-6200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
I have always received excellent care from Dr.Liu since 2005. He is definitively one of the most caring doctors I have had in my life. He is extremely knowledgeable and competent, and a true patient advocate. I hope he never leaves Texas Health Care.
About Dr. Jiangping Liu, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1518971027
Education & Certifications
- HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Tremor and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.