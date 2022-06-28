Dr. Jianghong Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jianghong Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jianghong Yu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Homer, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from BLESSING HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center, Oswego Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
Upstate Rheumatology10 James St, Homer, NY 13077 Directions (607) 749-2640
University Physicians Infusion Center1000 E Genesee St Ste 403, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-2929
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-3836Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
- Oswego Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She was well prepared, understood and explained a course of action. There are many alternatives, and she helped me find the right medication. She is also gentle and does all she can to minimize discomfort from painful procedures.
About Dr. Jianghong Yu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BLESSING HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Rheumatology
