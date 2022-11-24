Dr. Jian Shou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jian Shou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jian Shou, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Zhejian Medical University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Wcmc Lymphoma Myeloma520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-8490
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I checked into the ER on Friday morning Nov 4th with an acute lower abdominal pain, spending the night in the hospital. It seemed initially like a surgical problem, so Dr. Shou was the supervising doctor and prescribed Augmentin for what seemed to be some sort of yet-to- be-identified infection. I had an in-person appointment with him on the 8th, but after a physical examination, he ordered an ultrasound scan of my right testicular area, and referred me to Dr. Li, a NYPH urologist. I initially thought Dr. Shou's manner was abrupt and hurried, but I now think that was based on a cultural misperception. I was impressed that he called me a few days later to see how I was. As it turned out, he was right; I had epididymitis, for which a more targeted antibiotic was prescribed. In short, I think Dr. Shou is a highly competent, careful and conscientious physician.
About Dr. Jian Shou, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1841212826
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Hospital
- Lincoln Medical Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Zhejian Medical University
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
