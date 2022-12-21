Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jian Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jian Shen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Locations
Shen-Spine1202 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 2, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 708-6300
Shen-Spine Goshen Office2004 Route 17m, Goshen, NY 10924 Directions (518) 708-6300
Shen-Spine, LLC215 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (518) 708-6300
Shen-Spine Paramus Office633 From Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (518) 708-6300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Shen-Spine Staten Island Office1360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (518) 708-6300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
The treatment giving to me by Dr. Shen was the best experience I have received since I suffered from spinal stenosis for more than a year. His treatment was like magic, I could walk the following day after the surgery. It was just too wonderful , I am very grateful to Dr. Shen. Any one reading this review and you are suffering with spinal pain , I advise you to reach out to Dr. Shen for a quick healing. You will be happy you did. Thank you
About Dr. Jian Shen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1164485306
Education & Certifications
- U C S F Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Mayo Medical Surgery - St Mary's Hospital (Minnesota)
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Tsinghua University, Beijing China
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Shen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shen speaks Chinese.
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.