Dr. Jian Shen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Shen works at Shen-Spine, LLC in Latham, NY with other offices in Goshen, NY, New York, NY, Paramus, NJ and Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.