Dr. Jian Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jian Ma, MD
Overview
Dr. Jian Ma, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Ma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Group Health Occupational Hlth Services11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 502-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ma?
I was found to have bladder cancer in Nov 2017. At our first visit, I asked Dr. Ma why having my bladder removed and a permanent ileostomy would be preferable to living without tubes and bags, and he replied “we could save your life.” I was in the hospital for 11 days. Dr. Ma visited every day. He asked questions and I asked questions, and then he would tell stories. It's been six weeks since my surgery. Dr. Ma saved my life and I feel great! and it WAS worth it! Dr. Ma is my hero.
About Dr. Jian Ma, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1831242213
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.