Dr. Jian Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jian Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jian Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kern County Neurological Medical Group1705 28th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 862-5781
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
Like the new group, also new employees...yeahhh a lot better , less wait! Better nurses and doctors he is better now he not a rush like before. OK let me hope and see when im back in 8 weeks.
About Dr. Jian Lin, MD
- Neurology
- English, Cantonese
- 1982683959
Education & Certifications
- Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Cantonese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.