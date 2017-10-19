Overview

Dr. Jian Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Lin works at Kern County Neurological Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.