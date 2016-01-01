Overview

Dr. Jian Jane Liang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aptos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.



Dr. Jane Liang works at Sutter Santa Cruz Aptos in Aptos, CA with other offices in Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.