Dr. Jian Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jian Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jian Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County243 March St, Santa Paula, CA 93060 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County3901 Las Posas Rd Ste 10, Camarillo, CA 93010 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
I’ve been seeing her for almost 2 years and she’s amazing. Such a great listener. Always keeps up with me and checks on me when I leave a message. A really great dr.
About Dr. Jian Chen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- Female
- 1679568612
Education & Certifications
- UCLA San Fernando Valley Prgm
- UCLA San Fernando Valley Prgm
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.