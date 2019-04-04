Overview

Dr. Jian Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Santa Paula, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

