Dr. Jiali Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jiali Li, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCSF Medical Center
Dr. Li works at
Locations
Mountain View2505 Hospital Dr, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 988-8338
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She's such an amazing Dr who I have ever met. She always try to solve our problems in prompt manner. I would highly recommend her for everyone who needs medical oncologist to visit.
About Dr. Jiali Li, MD
- Oncology
- English, Chinese
- 1396981445
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- St. Mary?S Medical Center
- University of Southern CA
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has seen patients for Anemia, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Stomach Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.