Dr. Jiakai Zhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jiakai Zhu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center, UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
1
Anne Arundel Dermatology600 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Anne Arundel Urology PA1600 Crain Hwy S Ste 503, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 266-8049
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent doctor, he really cares. My husband has advanced prostate cancer, Dr. Zhu and his assistants have so far kept his cancer under complete control. We are very happy with his care.
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University Of Maryland
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Urology
Dr. Zhu has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
