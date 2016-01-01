See All General Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Jiah Jang, DO

Dr. Jiah Jang, DO

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jiah Jang, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Jang works at Kinetic Acupuncture at SAMRA Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jiah Jang DO Inc
    2727 W Olympic Blvd Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 674-7517

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jiah Jang, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477978328
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jiah Jang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jang works at Kinetic Acupuncture at SAMRA Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jang’s profile.

    Dr. Jang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

