Dr. Jiade Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jiade Yu, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Yu works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates At Mass General Hospital50 Staniford St Ste 200, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2914
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Yu was far and away the best I have ever had with any doctor. He was compassionate about my condition, squeezing me into his busy schedule; he was responsive to every email I sent to him; he did not quit (including presenting my case at Grand Rounds in case he had missed anything) until he had made a diagnosis and prescribed the appropriate treatment. He was positive, put me immediately at ease, diagnostically acute, and was all that any patient could ask or hope for. I am so grateful that he was my doctor during my trying dermatologic times.
About Dr. Jiade Yu, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
