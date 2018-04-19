Overview

Dr. Jia Park, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Park works at comprehensive family medical practice in Bayside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.